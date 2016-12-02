Research and Markets - Global 3D Bioprinting Market to Grow 35% by 2022, with Aspect Biosystems, Nano3D Biosciences & Advanced Solutions Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global 3D bioprinting market was valued at $98.6 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9% during 2016-2022.

The increasing demand of tissues and organs for transplantation, increasing research and development activities, the innovations and advancements in technology for 3D bioprinting, and increasing compliance for 3D bioprinting in drug discovery processes are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. The different companies in the market are active in research and development activities to find enhanced solutions for the prevailing demand of regenerative medicine and the increasing need for tissue and organ transplantation. The key players in the market would target their research for the development for tissue engineering to exploit market potential.

The growing stem cell research and increasing adoption of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic industry offer ample opportunities for the growth of global market. As stem cells have potential to develop into different type of cells or tissues, a large number of research and development activities are being carried in academic institutes and research laboratories. Increasing traction for stem cell research would support the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market. The market players in cosmetic industry are collaborating with the 3D bioprinting industry players to develop tissues for cosmetic applications. A large number of collaboration of pharmaceutical or cosmetic industry players with 3D bioprinting industry players might be seen in the coming years. The key challenges faced by the major players in the global market are the high cost of bioprinting and the stringent regulatory processes. Moreover, the dearth of skilled professionals would also hamper the growth of the global market to some extent.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015 and it is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. The factors driving the 3D bioprinting market in the region are increasing research and development activities and the innovations and advancements in technology. Europe was the second largest market for 3D bioprinting devices in 2015. The European market is primarily driven by increasing compliance for 3D bioprinting in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.



Companies Mentioned:



Organovo Holdings, Inc.



Cellink



Envisiontec Gmbh



Biobots, Inc.



Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.



Aspect Biosystems Ltd.



Gesim



Regenhu Ltd



Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.



Aerotech, Inc.



Poietis



3D Bioprinting Solutions



Ourobotics



Advanced Solutions, Inc.



Bio3D Technologies



3Dynamic Systems Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1.Research Scope And Methodology



2.Executive Summary



3.Market Outlook



4.Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size And Forecast (2012-2022)



5.Global 3D Bioprinting Market, By Technology



6.Global 3D Bioprinting Market, By Application



7.Global 3D Bioprinting Market, By Geography



8.Competitive Analysis



9.Company Profiles And Strategic Developments



