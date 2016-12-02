Online R&D Drug Pipeline Database: Access to Information About 21,000+ Project Entries for Therapeutic Drugs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "R&D Drug Pipeline Database" newsletter to their offering.

R&D Drug Pipeline Database: 1-Year Subscription

Subscription to La Merie Publishing's proprietary R&D Drug Pipeline Database provides 24/7 online access to information about more than 21,000 project entries (files) for therapeutic drugs on the market and on investigational drug candidates in research & development.

Pre-established and free search functions allow to identify molecules according to their:

- Product category (NCE, antibodies, proteins, DNA, RNA, cells, vaccines, peptides)

- Technology (e.g. antibody-drug conjugate, bispecific antibody)

- Target (e.g. Her2, Amyloid beta, TNF, PD-1/PD-L1)

- Pipelines (selected by target, therapeutic area, company, technology)

- Sales (for marketed antibodies, peptides and proteins)

- R&D Phase (clinical phases, market, preclinical)

- Territory (countrywise)

- Therapeutic Area (e.g. infectious, oncology, gastrointestinal)

- Drug Code/Name (for individual molecules)

Each project is specified for its Target, Therapeutic Area and R&D Phase. Use of the R&D Drug Pipeline Database is intuitive. Data sets of interest can be printed and exported as reports in Excel or Word format. Projects are being updated continuously. The R&D history of each project with online references of information sources can be viewed and printed. Sales figures of major therapeutic antibodies, proteins and peptides on the market are provided.

An advanced search function allows to combine search parameters. A scroll down menu for predefined targets and technologies conveniently selects projects of interest. By clicking on column heads of the project list, projects can be arranged in ascending or descending alphabetical or numerical order, e.g. for phase or company name.

Special Focus of the Database:

- Antibodies

- Proteins

- Peptides

- Vaccines

Purchase of the subscription provides a 1-year online access to the data of the R&D Drug Pipeline Database. Credentials to access the database will be sent by e-mail within 24 hours after purchase.

Benefits from the R&D Drug Pipeline Database:

- Intuitive use

- 24/7 online access

- Designed for structured searches

- Focused on targets, product categories and R&D phases

- Ideal for competitor analysis (companies, targets, product categories)

- Cost-effective and rapid solution for benchmarking

- Identification of licensing candidates

Project listing in a tabular format:

- Drug Codes

- Target/Mechanism of Action

- Class of Compound

- Product Category

- Company

- Territory

- Therapeutic Area

- Indication

- R&D Phase

Product Categories:

- Antibody

- Cell

- DNA

- Peptide

- Protein

- RNA

- Small Molecule

- Vaccine

Therapeutic Areas:

- Cardiovascular, blood & acute care

- Dermatology

- Gastrointestinal

- Genitourinary, gynecology & renal

- Infectious & toxicology

- Metabolism & endocrine

- Neurology & psychiatry

- Oncology

- Ophthalmolgoy & otorhinolaryngology

- Orthopedics, dental, anesthesia & surgery

- Pulmonary & respiratory

- Rheumatoid & autoimmune

Examples of Predefined Targets of the Scroll Down Menu:

- Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC)

- Sales of Antibodies & Proteins 2015

- CAR & TCR Engineered T-Cells and NK Cells

- Adalimumab (Humira) Biosimilars

- Her2 Antibodies

- Amyloid beta-Targeted Antibodies

- CD10-Targeted Immunotherapeutics

- Immunocytokines

- Bispecific Antibodies

- Peptide Sales 2015

- PD-1 & PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

- Zika Virus Vaccines

- Coagulation Factors

- Botulinum Neurotoxins

- Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccines & Therapeutics

- G-CSF & GM-CSF

- PTH-R Agonists

- Cardiometabolic Peptides

- Immune Checkpoint Modulators

Examples of Predefined Technologies of the Scroll Down Menu:

- Transgenic XenoMouse Antibodies

- T-Cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies

- ADC - Pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)

- Fc-Fusion Proteins

- Oligo- and Polyclonal Antibodies

For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f5d5cp/randd_drug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716