Research and Markets - Global Natural Colorant and Flavor Market Growth at CAGR of 6.99%, 2016-2020 With Sensient Technologies, Chr. Hansen, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances & Kerry Group Dominating

The global natural colorant and flavor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Natural Colorant and Flavor Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of natural colorant and flavor for end-users.

The report states that the difficulties in the extraction process and the high cost of raw materials are the key reasons behind the expensive nature of natural colorants and flavors. Several advanced technologies are there in the market for the processing of natural ingredients. But only a few major vendors have these sophisticated techniques, which can maintain the high quality of food additives. Because of the high cost involved in the innovation of technology, natural colorant and flavor end products become costly.

The increasing number of color shades and flavors is one of the major trend in the market. Many products in the natural ingredients segment including natural colorants and flavors are providing the market with a range of variety of colors and flavors for food products. The market is having a wide range of colors for food products.

According to the report, the global natural colorant and flavor market is heavily influenced by the consumer's preference regarding healthy and hygienic food. Consumers are seeking for products that are clean and have a green label on their pack, as they consider them safer and healthier. Consumers specifically prefer natural colored and flavored food products as they are more aware of the side-effects of chemically synthesized ingredients such as toxicity, allergies, and even cancer.

Key vendors

Sensient Technologies

Chr. Hansen

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances

Kerry Group

Other prominent vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Company

FMC Corporation

Givaudan

