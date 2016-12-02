Technavio analysts forecast the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in the UKto grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the PPE market in the UKfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the study considers the revenue generated from the sales of PPE at the manufacturer level.

The PPE market in the UK is divided into the following product segments:

Head, eye, and face protection

Hearing protection

Protective clothing

Respiratory protection

Foot and leg protection

Fall protection

Hand and arm protection

The market has reached saturation due to price competition, as customers are constantly demanding high-end products at competitive prices. Strong PPE adoption across industries is driving the market growth. However, low product differentiation has resulted in stiff competition among vendors; customers too are showing high price sensitivity with very low brand loyalty. These factors have created pressure on profit margins of vendors offering PPE. Growing market consolidation and adoption of e-commerce are the key trends in the PPE market in the UK.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the PPE market in the UK:

Extensive PPE adoption across industries

Product innovations

Vendor focus on aesthetics

Need for IT process automation

Increasing compatibility and customization of PPE

Extensive PPE adoption across industries

In the UK, authorities such as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) work toward mandating the safety and welfare of workers. The authority carries out inspections and encourages compliance with health and safety legislation, in addition to taking several initiatives that create awareness about imminent hazards and reduce work-related death and injuries. The HSE has helped in making the UK one of the safest places to work in the world and has reduced the economic and social costs of health and safety failures.

Sarah Haque, a lead product lifecycle managementanalyst at Technavio, says, "HSE had introduced Construction Management Regulations 2015 in April 2015. The main purpose is to notify the people working in construction industry about health, safety and protection. In addition, the HSE is responsible for enforcing health and safety measures at workplaces such as factories, offshore installations, and central and local government premises."

Product innovations

The market is mature and there is increasing price competition among vendors, where they offer similar products. However, market growth is being fueled by product innovations, with the introduction of smart, wearable PPE and technologically-advanced raw materials. For instance, in February 2015, Honeywell International introduced the North Force hard hat, which offers up to 24% increased coverage of the rear of a user's head without restricting movement.

"DuPont offers innovative brands such as Kevlar, Nomex,Tychem, and Tyvek. Kevlar provides aramid fibers for ballistic vehicle armor and cut protection products. Nomex offers solutions by offering fiber for products such as jackets, which are flame resistant," adds Sarah

Vendor focus on aesthetics

Manufacturers of PPE that are worn above the shoulder level are focusing on enhancing the aesthetic appeal of products to enhance wearer compliance. Products that are stylish contribute significantly to wearer compliance. The demand for such stylized products from female workers with limited product options is also rising. So, vendors in the market are focusing on designing and developing aesthetically-appealing products for such end-users, and thereby driving market growth.

Vendors in the UK are introducing stylized products, based on consumer preferences, which are garnered from potential wearer feedback. Although aesthetic design may be of prime importance while manufacturing PPE, vendors need to also comply with the regulatory standards specified by regulatory authorities.

Increasing compatibility and customization of PPE

Compatibility of one type of PPE with another is also of growing concern to both vendors and wearers. For example, incompatibility between safety glasses and a respirator, in the form of discomfort around the nose area may lead to a wearer switching between the respirator and safety glasses, which could leave him exposed to hazards, although for a short period. Such switching would also result in a decline in worker productivity.

Top vendors:

3M

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

MSA Safety

