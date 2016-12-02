sprite-preloader
Freitag, 02.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,566 Euro		+0,247
+0,68 %
WKN: 936039 ISIN: CA8667961053 Ticker-Symbol: LIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,358
36,791
21:40
36,384
36,759
21:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC36,566+0,68 %