Concierge Auctions Unveils Four Luxury Property Opportunities In Tel Aviv, Israel And Venice, Italy

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Global luxury real estate marketplace Concierge Auctions has announced four luxury property opportunities in Venice, Italy and Tel Aviv, Israel - all selling December 20th as part of its Winter Portfolio Sale. Bidders may participate live in person or via proxy in New York City, or worldwide via the firm's Instant Gavel app.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161202/445125

"This month, Our Winter Portfolio Sale features an impressive lineup of 18 properties, and our international offerings are not to be missed," stated Concierge Auctions President and Founder Laura Brady. "In addition to six Prime Central London flats, we are excited to announce even more offerings in Venice and Tel Aviv as part of the sale."

Properties include:

Venice, Italy - Palladio | Palazzo Molin

Newly refurbished, this two-bedroom retreat features one full and one half bathrooms, 132 square metres, modern living steeped in Venetian Renaissance history, and views of the Palazzo's Courtyard and the Barcarole Canal.

Previously €1.62 million, the property will sell Without Reserve.

Venice, Italy - The Piano Nobile | Palazzo Molin

Offering breathtaking canal views on both sides and four patios, this six-bedroom, five-bathroom, 610-square-metre palazzo is located in one of this city's most iconic Gothic buildings.

Previously €7.7 million, the property is now estimated to sell for €3 million - €4.5 million in cooperation with Venice Sotheby's International Realty.

Tel Aviv, Israel - Shlomo Ben Yosef Street, Penthouse | Ramat Aviv Gimel

From within one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Tel Aviv, this 15th-floor penthouse offers five bedrooms, two full and three half bathrooms, 530 square metres, stunning views, and an expansive rooftop terrace.

The property is estimated to sell for 15 million - 20 million shekels (approximately $3.75 million - $5 million) in cooperation with Roni Yahav of Israel Sotheby's International Realty.

Tel Aviv, Israel - Ha-Shunit St 4, Penthouse | Ritz-Carlton Residences

Combined with the Ritz-Carlton's exclusive amenities, this luxurious penthouse features an open floor plan with two bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms, 110 square metres, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an expansive balcony with sweeping coastal views.

The property is estimated to sell for 10 million - 16 million shekels (approximately $2.59M-4.14M) in cooperation with Roni Yahav of Israel Sotheby's International Realty.

For more information, call +212 202 2940. Or, contact Alice Lacey of Four Communications at 020 3697 4357 or alice.lacey@fourcommunications.com.