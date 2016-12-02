Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2016) - KGIC Inc. (TSXV: LRN) ("KGIC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2016. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2016 are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The MD&A discusses both reported EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA that is designed to report normalized EBITDA that gives the reader a better sense of what are sustainable earnings. Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

"In the latest quarter, although management has successfully implemented its turnaround strategy and delivered a positive third quarter of recovery, the Company continues to face financial challenges and is heavily reliant on discretional funding by its senior lender" stated Alex MacGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Performance

The table below summarizes key metrics that compares three months results within the Company's school operations for September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2015:

Three months ended

September 30,

2016 September 30,

2015 % Change Tuition revenue $ 6,675,949 $ 10,697,813 -38% Other income

2,425,143

3,105,719 -22% Total revenue

9,101,092

13,803,532 -34% Gross profit

1,283,903

2,338,855 -45% General and administrative expenses

3,007,831

4,854,530 -38% Loss from Continuing Operations before other items

(1,723,928)

(2,515,675) 31% Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,350,889) $ (2,168,791) 38%

The Company reported a net loss of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2016 compared to a net loss of $2.5 million for the same period in 2015. Adjusted negative EBITDA was negative $1.35 million, for the third quarter of 2016 compared to negative $2.17 million, for the same period in 2015. In the third quarter of 2016, adjusted negative EBITDA was reduced by 38% over the same period in 2015.

The decline in tuition revenues of 38% in the third quarter of 2016 ($6.7 million), when compared to the same period in the prior year 2015 ($10.7million), is partially attributable to a reduction in the number of schools and campus locations from twenty-eight campuses as of June 30, 2015 to twenty-two campuses as of June 30 2016.

In addition, reduction in tuition revenue in the third quarter of 2016 is also attributable to the loss of students from the less lucrative markets and diversification into new lucrative markets. Management believes that improved relationships with student recruitment agencies coupled with implementation of the new marketing plan that diversifies student recruitment to China, India and Brazil will improve both revenues and profitability. These initiatives are expected to increase tuition revenues as well as improve the bottom line due to lower recruitment commission rates in these new markets.

"Despite the Company's turnaround as evidenced in the last three consecutive quarters, it continues to experience challenging funding constraints due to its overleveraged capital structure. Management proposed a debt restructuring plan designed to improve the Company's debt-equity ratio, recapitalize the company and provide the necessary funding to grow revenues.

"It is disappointing that the plan was rejected by a significant block of unsecured convertible debenture holders and a small group of preferred shareholders. The rejection of this plan, despite an independent fairness opinion conclusion in respect of the debt-restructuring offer, cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to operate as a going concern" stated Alex MacGregor - President and CEO.

About KGIC Inc.

KGIC owns and operates private English as a Second Language (ESL) Schools, Career Colleges and Community Colleges in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria.

