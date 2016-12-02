SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Hemplify, Inc. announces a date change for its demo day at Sprouts Chula Vista and Eastlake stores. The demos, previously scheduled for December 3, 2016, will now take place on December 14, 2016. Hemplify invites food and beverage, lifestyle editors and members of the public, to sample the Hemplify Hemp Extract Vitality Elixir at these two retail locations in San Diego County at the following times:

Date: December 14, 2016 Place: Sprouts Farmers Market Chula Vista 690 3rd Avenue Chula Vista, CA 91910 10am-1pm Sprouts Farmers Market Eastlake 878 Eastlake Pkwy. Eastlake, CA 91914 2pm-5pm Why: Hemplify has created one of the first functional beverage supplement products to contain hemp extract, a rapidly emerging consumer category. While most hemp food and beverage products are made from hemp seed, hemp extract is made from hemp stalk. Hemp stalk is most commonly sold in natural food and grocery stores in the form of oil-based supplements. Hemplify now offers consumers a way to enjoy this ingredient in a refreshing, fruit-flavored, 10 oz. format. Hemplify Hemp Extract Vitality Elixir contains terpenes, essential oils, and non-psychoactive hemp plant constituents. Hemplify Hemp Extract Vitality Elixir is now available in two delicious flavors - tropical fruit and berry passion. These products are sugar-free, vegan, natural, non-GMO and gluten free. They are fortified with 9x the electrolyte potassium of major electrolyte drinks, 9 vitamins (including 100% Daily Values of vitamins B12, C and D), and 200mg of Omega 3.

Serving South County San Diego, Sprouts Chula Vista and Eastlake specialize in fresh, natural and organic foods and products, sold via modern, large-format grocery stores that offer the welcome environment and service of an old-fashioned farmers market.

Hemplify, Inc. manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products. "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin B12, C and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology that elevates absorption into the bloodstream, ensures shelf stability and masks the hemp oil's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its products in California and in 5 other states, as well as online. Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, California) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (Toronto, Canada).

