CALGARY, ALBERTA -- 12/02/16 -- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. ("Brookfield Residential" or the "Company") today announced a corporate update and its 2016 year end results conference call notice.

Corporate Update

Brookfield Residential announced that it has issued US$300 million of Brookfield Residential common shares to Brookfield Investments Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., as consideration for the purchase of US$300 million of Class B Preferred Shares, Series 1 of Brookfield BPY Holdings Inc.

Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call

The Company also announced that its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results will be released after market closes on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The financial results and information relating to the 2016 fourth quarter will be posted on the Company's website at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential's debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the Company's results of operations during the fourth quarter of 2016 and current business initiatives with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to fourth-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com.

