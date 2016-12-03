Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2016) - Castle Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CAP) ("Castle Peak" or the "Company") announces today that Darren Lindsay has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President effective December 22, 2016. At this time the Board of Directors of the Company is in the process of setting up a CEO search committee, in the interim, if required, Mr. Brian Lock, Chairman, will be the interim CEO as the Company searches for a permanent replacement.

The Company continues to discuss partnership opportunities with respect to certain concessions and the high grade Apankrah Deposit and is reviewing additional opportunities as they are presented, any of which the Company believes would be in the best interests of its shareholders.

About Castle Peak

Castle Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing early stage gold projects. The Company holds a strategic land package in the Ashanti belt adjacent to several producing gold mines in Ghana, West Africa. The Ashanti belt is known as one of the most prolific gold belts in the world, putting Ghana as the second largest gold producer in Africa with past production of >150 million ounces. For additional information please visit www.castlepeakmining.com



