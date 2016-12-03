NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - December 02, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 17, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 1, 2016, and November 2, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Treehouse and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 17, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Treehouse and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 3, 2016, Treehouse lowered its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast due to underperformance of the Private Brands acquisition and over softness in the private label manufacturing business. Treehouse also disclosed the closure of a plant and reported job cuts at one of its facilities. Treehouse further announced the resignation of its President, Chris Sliva, who had been President for less than six months, and the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, the price of Treehouse's shares plummeted.

