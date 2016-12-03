Hainan Airlines Wins Four Awards at 2016 WTA Ceremony

MALE, Maldives, Dec. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The award ceremony of 2016 World Travel Awards (WTA) was held at the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a five-star resort on Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, on December 2 local time, where Hainan Airlines received four awards: World's Leading Airline -- Business Class 2016, World's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2016, World's Leading Cabin Crew 2016 and World's Leading Excellence Inflight Service 2016.

With the aim of meeting the expectations of an ever more diversified flying public, Hainan Airlines has consistently optimized not only the overall concept but also each of the finite details of its services, by paying close attention to passenger feedback and, more recently, by installing the Voice of the Customer (VOC) management system to better communicate with those passengers. With passenger expectations as the key driver, the airline has carried out a series of product upgrades, including launching a new frequent flyer rewards membership program, adding new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with in-flight wifi to the fleet, providing high-quality offerings such as BOSE noise canceling headphones, and partnering with well-known hotels and restaurants to create airborne menus rivaling those of leading land-based restaurants. Hainan Airlines has also vastly upgraded its ground services, with the completion of a comprehensive renovation of its airport-based VIP rooms, including new openings in Beijing, Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou. The four WTA awards once again affirmed the efforts and accomplishments made by the airline in terms of services.

