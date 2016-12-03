VIENNA, AUSTRIA--(Marketwired - December 03, 2016) - The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) kicks off the IASLC 17 th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) tomorrow, the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. The IASLC 17 th WCLC will cover all aspects of the management of lung cancers, mesothelioma, thymic, and other thoracic malignancies. More than 6,000 researchers, physicians, specialists, nurses, advocates, and patients will be in attendance to learn more about advancements in lung cancer research and clinical trials across the globe. The IASLC 17 th WCLC takes place at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center in Vienna, Austria Dec. 4-7, 2016.

Each day of the conference will feature a press conference highlighting key research findings and important abstracts on lung cancer that will be shared throughout the day. The press conferences can be viewed live remotely here: http://wclc2016.iaslc.org/live-stream/.

The press conference schedule and daily themes are as follows:

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, 10:30-11:45 a.m. CET - Welcome to IASLC 17 th WCLC, Advocacy, and Honored Guests

WCLC, Advocacy, and Honored Guests Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, 10:30-11:45 a.m. CET - Active prevention of lung cancer through global public health strategies

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, 10:30-11:45 a.m. CET - Accurate diagnosis as a way to improve lung cancer treatment

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, 10:30-11:45 a.m. CET - Advanced care and progress on significant immunotherapy trials.

For a detailed press conference schedule, including specific research being shared, visit http://wclc2016.iaslc.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/IASLC-WCLC-2016-Press-Conference-Program.pdf. Visit wclc2016.iaslc.org for more information, including a full schedule of events at the conference. Media information, including individual news releases, summary news releases of each press briefing, and other press kit materials will be available here: wclc2016.iaslc.org/press-media/press-media/.

About the WCLC:

The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting more than 6,000 researchers, physicians, and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to increase awareness, collaboration, and understanding of lung cancer, and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. Organized under the theme of "Together Against Lung Cancer," the conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit http://wclc2016.iaslc.org/.

About the IASLC:

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated to the study of lung cancer. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 5,000 lung cancer specialists in over 100 countries. Visit www.iaslc.org for more information.

