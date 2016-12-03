Prominent Business and Thought Leaders Present Solutions to the Pope on How the Private Sector Can Be a Driving Force in Ending Poverty and Creating a More Sustainable World

On December 2 and 3, Time Inc.'s (NYSE:TIME) 2016 Fortune/Time Global Forum convened select global Fortune 500 CEOs, members of the Time 100 and nonprofit, academic, religious and labor leaders to address the need for a global economic system that both encourages growth and spreads its benefits more broadly. The two-day conference, held in Rome and at the Vatican, culminated today with a Special Papal Audience and an address by His Holiness Pope Francis

His Holiness Pope Francis' remarks, given in The Clementine Hall at the Vatican this morning, can be read here: http://for.tn/2gRLJG4

Inspired by the Pope's call for more and better jobs, broader prosperity and lasting ways to lift the poor, the theme of the 2016 Global Forum was "The 21st Century Challenge: Forging a New Social Compact." The event centered on a solutions-based conversation aimed at encouraging transformative actions by the private sector to help create a more inclusive and humane economy and aid in eradicating poverty and in solving the refugee problem around the world. The first day of the forum included topic-area discussions and working group sessions on these subjects at the Westin Excelsior Hotel in Rome. Attendees produced an extensive report, including more than twenty solutions, which was presented to His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican today.

In a letter to His Holiness Pope Francis leading the report, Time Inc. Chief Content Officer and Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alan Murray and Time Inc. News Group Editorial Director Time Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs write, "By their policies and practices, by the actions of their employees and their suppliers, and by the example they set as leaders, these CEOs and their companies have the power to do much good in the world. … In addition to stimulating the efforts of the people who are here, we hope that the work of this group will inspire other business leaders and company heads to take similar actions."

See more coverage of the Fortune/Time Global Forum here.

A Host Committee of business and philanthropic leaders assisted in developing the Forum's program, attended the event, moderated conversations and took an active role in developing working solutions. Members of the 2016 Global Forum Host Committee included CEOs from Dow Chemical, IBM, Johnson Johnson, Monsanto, McKinsey, Siemens, Virgin Group and WPP, as well as leaders of nonprofit organizations, including the Rockefeller, Ford and Mo Ibrahim Foundations.

The Global Forum is one of more than a dozen live events produced annually by Fortune Live Media, including Fortune Most Powerful Women, Fortune Brainstorm Tech and Fortune MPW Next Gen. Time Inc. is a global leader in live media, with some of the world's most prestigious brand events, including the Food Wine Classic, Essence Festival, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Time 100 Gala and many more. Since becoming a public company in 2014, Time Inc. has significantly expanded its brands further into the live events business and acquired INVNT, a global brand communications agency. In the past year, Time Inc. has launched Entertainment Weekly PopFest and the InStyle Awards, among other events.

ABOUT TIME INC.

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is a leading content company that engages over 150 million consumers every month through our portfolio of premium brands across platforms. By combining our distinctive content with our proprietary data and people-based targeting, we offer highly differentiated end-to-end solutions to marketers across the multi-media landscape. Our influential brands include People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple and Southern Living, as well as more than 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom. Time Inc. has been extending the power of our brands through various acquisitions and investments, including Viant, an advertising technology firm with a specialized people-based marketing platform; The Foundry, Time Inc.'s creative lab and content studio; and the People Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). The company is also home to celebrated events, such as the Time 100, Fortune Most Powerful Women, People's Sexiest Man Alive, Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, the Essence Festival and the Food Wine Classic in Aspen.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161203005054/en/

Contacts:

Time Inc.

Kerri Chyka, +1 917.297.4007

kerri_chyka@timeinc.com

or

APCO Worldwide

Eugenia Isoletti, +39 06.697.666.1

eisoletti@apcoworldwide.com,

or

Pietro Battistella, +39 366.452.7513

pbattistella@apcoworldwide.com