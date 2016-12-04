Telly Partners with Kuwait TV To Digitize and Stream Popular Arabic Shows

Consumers Hungry for Quality Local Video Content

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Telly, a premium video-on-demand service, has partnered with Kuwait TV, Kuwait's largest TV broadcaster, to digitize and distribute hundreds of TV shows on Telly.

The first batch of KTV shows, including top dramas, kids shows and comedies like Dars Khosousi, Atfal Moughameroon, Mickey Mouse Club House and Ahlam Ala Warak are available today to stream on Telly's website or apps.Under the agreement hundreds of hours of new shows will be digitized monthly and added to Telly's library.

The addition of KTV will triple Telly's Arabic content library, which also includes exclusive, original Arabic TV series like After The End.

The Khaleeji-oriented programs from KTV complement Telly's popular Hollywood shows like Karate Kid, Outlander, Spiderman 3 and Breaking Bad- available with Arabic subtitles and in HD quality.

"Consumers in MENA want to watch shows on their mobile devices anytime, anywhere. In particular GCC residents crave quality, local content," said Eric Morhenn, Telly's CEO."Telly is delivering on that customer need.We are a relief from the frustration and complexity of traditional linear TV. Telly is about the freedom of on-demand, a clean mobile-first design, and the fun of binge watching."

Telly is available today on Android devices, Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and Apple TV) and the web-- all for an affordable monthly subscription of $4.99.For more information go to Telly.com or visit the Google Play or Apple app stores, download the Telly app and start your free trial.

A recent Frost & Sullivan report shows average fixed broadband speeds of over 5 Mbps in most MENA countries and average mobile Internet speeds of over 1 Mbps, providing good connectivity speeds for viewing videos. Furthermore the report indicated that 21% of MENA consumers rank movies as their top content genre, followed by Sports (18%) and National TV (14%).

About Telly, Inc. Telly is a streaming video on demand platform that brings the best shows from Hollywood and Arabia to customers across the MENA region. Telly offers leading TV series and movies, with unlimited viewing on any Internet-connected screen for an affordable, no-commitment monthly fee.

Media inquiries contact:

Eric Morhenn

Telly, Inc

eric@telly.com







