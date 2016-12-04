Animals Don Christmas Jumpers to Help Some of Africa's Poorest Farmers This Christmas

BATH, England, December 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

A Farm Full Of Festive Knits

Paddy the goat is leading the herd this Christmas! He is modelling his hand knitted Christmas jumper to let the UK know how they can help make a positive difference to farmers trying to escape poverty in Africa.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161202/445155 )



He was photographed at the St James City Farm in Gloucester, where he lives, looked after by hard working volunteers Cathy and Ryan.

The animals' jumpers were hand knitted by knitwear designer Elise Hurcombe. She used over 50 balls of wool to create the jumpers and describes this as one of her most unusual commissions! "I have never made a jumper for a goat before! Fitting the jumpers was quite something, the goat is very cheeky but seemed to enjoy the limelight!"

UK charity Send a Cow is encouraging people to move away from traditional gifts this festive period and instead purchase a gift which can make a tangible difference to the lives of some Africa's poorest people. The charity has over 30 virtual gifts to choose from, including goats (£33), calves (£55) and chickens (£8).

This year, Send a Cow is aiming to sell 20,000 gifts, sold through its Christmas catalogue, which can be used across their projects in seven African countries.

Simply select the animal of your choice from the website, make the donation and you will then be sent an ecard or gift pack. Your gift then provides a future for families and whole communities.

Jessica Kabuiso from Uganda is one of the farmers that works with Send a Cow. She was unable to provide enough food or send her children to school and described her life as 'miserable'. The cow she was given changed her life and the money she made from selling the milk gave her family a future."First I used my money to send the children to school. Then I saved. Then I bought solar power. This has made a huge difference," says Jessica.