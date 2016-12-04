First Bloomberg Markets Most Influential Summit Abu Dhabi to Convene the Leaders and Innovators in Finance Shaping the Future of Investing

ABU DHABI, UAE, December 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

- H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, United Arab Emirates, among top speakers -

The Bloomberg Markets Most Influential Summit will make its Middle Eastern debut in Abu Dhabi this week, convening global financial leaders and investors who are moving markets, driving economies and making deals that will shape the future financial landscape.



"Abu Dhabi joins London, Hong Kong and New York as the latest global financial center to host this event. It's a reflection of our commitment to the region and furthers the expansion of our media operation in the UAE and the Middle East announced earlier this year. We're pleased to have been able to work closely with Abu Dhabi Global Market to bring you this event, which highlights Bloomberg's commitment to comprehensive, forward-looking global coverage of the financial industry," says Justin B. Smith, CEO, Bloomberg Media.



Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the invitation-only Summit, proudly sponsored by Mubadala, will gather global influencers for a day of conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership on issues such as the far-reaching implications of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, the rise of powerful sovereign wealth funds, the urgent work to diversify carbon economies, and investment opportunities throughout the region and across the world.





Speakers include:

H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, United Arab Emirates

H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Global Market

Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister for Petroleum, Nigeria

Wale Tinubu, Group CEO, Oando

Mark Mobius, Executive Chairman, Templeton Emerging Markets Group

Arif Masood Naqvi, Founder and Group Chief Executive, The Abrajj Group

Seif Fikry, CEO, Afkar Capital

Sheila Patel, CEO, International Goldman Sachs Asset Management

H.E. Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, Executive Chairman, Emaar Properties





"The Bloomberg Markets Most Influential Summit features the top market leaders and business executives driving the globalfinancial system today and spotlights the investment opportunities and risks on the horizon and beyond. I'm confident the conversations, informed by Bloomberg's unparalleled data and analyses, will provide keen insights to help attendees navigate the investment landscape in 2017," says Reto Gregori, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg, who will open the Summit Wednesday morning.



The day's discussions will be led by several of the region's senior Bloomberg editorial team, including Riad Hamade, Managing Editor Middle East and North Africa, Bloomberg; Tracy Alloway, Bloomberg Markets Executive Editor; Javier Blas, Chief Energy Correspondent, Bloomberg; and Claudia Maedler, Bureau Chief UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, Bloomberg. Also helping lead the summit will be Jason Kelly, Bloomberg's New York Bureau Chief and Executive Editor for Global Television, and Erik Schatzker, Bloomberg Television.



The Bloomberg Markets Most Influential Summit is the centrepiece of a multi-platform editorial initiative that leverages Bloomberg's unparalleled breadth of media resources, including print, digital, television and radio platforms to bring one-of-a-kind conversations with newsmakers and financial leaders on the trends and opportunities encountered across the global economy. The event is produced by Bloomberg LIVE, the company's global events business.



Ends/



For more information on the programme and speakers, please visit bloomberglive.com



Watch the Summit live at Bloomberg.com/live/Europe or enter LIVE on the Bloomberg Terminal.



Follow the conversation on Twitter via @BloombergLIVE and BMarkets2016

About Bloomberg



Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Professional service. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

