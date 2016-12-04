During a special honoring ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai, the publishers of Global Reinsurance and StrategicRISK announced the winners of the 2016 MEA Risk Insurance Excellence Awards, honoring Mr. Farid Chedid, Chairman and CEO of Chedid Re, a Chedid Capital Holding company, as the 'MEA Industry Achiever of the Year'.

The prestigious title awarded to Mr. Chedid comes as a recognition of his personal and professional commitment to the industry and to the region, and as a proof of excellence for his leading role impacting professional individuals, businesses and the MENA insurance markets.

Since its inception in 1998, Chedid Re's continued growth, integrity, professionalism and talent pool, have jointly translated into a number of strong partnerships with the most powerful and trusted reinsurance groups worldwide, including its outstanding track record as an approved Lloyd's correspondent cover-holder. Today, Chedid Re delivers comprehensive reinsurance and retrocession treaty and facultative solutions to over 400 insurance companies spread across 45 countries.

In their announcement, publishers of Global Reinsurance and StrategicRISK, stated:

"The winner of the 2016 award has established one of the largest reinsurance brokers in the Middle East. He has bucked the trends of major European companies setting up in the Middle East by expanding into Europe and becoming a Lloyd's registered broker, in spite of not having a physical office in London. The winner has built a reinsurance broking powerhouse since its humble inception in Cyprus in 1998 and over those 18 years has earned a reputation as an established broker and a trusted international partner. The winner is, Farid Chedid of Chedid Re."

Commenting on winning the sought-after title, Mr. Farid Chedid, Chairman and CEO of Chedid Re, said:

"I am greatly honored and deeply humbled to win such a memento from the highly-regarded MEA Risk Insurance Excellence Awards. This is a trophy for all of us at Chedid Re, and is dedicated to every one of our talented, hard-working team members, whose integrity, professionalism, good faith, and discipline has propelled us to become, in a relatively short span of time, the intermediary of choice for many regional and international capacity providers for the MENA insurance market and one of the fastest growing reinsurance brokers in the region. Auspiciously, this award comes on the heels of Chedid Capital Holding, Chedid Re's parent company's 10th anniversary and its celebration of a decade of outstanding achievements".

