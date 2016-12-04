

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-four bodies have so far been recovered from a warehouse in Oakland, California, following a deadly fire during a party, reports said citing officials.



Only 20% of the building has been searched and 'a significant number' of people are still missing, the reports said.



It is unclear what caused the fire at the converted warehouse.



The safety record of the building is under close scrutiny. There were no sprinklers. The only exit from the second floor was a makeshift stairwell.



A three-alarm fire broke out on Friday, December 2, at 11:32 p.m. at 1315 31 st Avenue in Oakland. The fire has resulted in a terrible tragedy.



On November 13, 2016, the City of Oakland received complaints of blight and unpermitted interior construction at the building. On November 17, 2016, a City building inspector visited the property and verified the blight complaint, but could not gain access to the building to confirm the other complaint regarding unpermitted construction.



