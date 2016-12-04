The Integrity of Angostura's Premium Branded Rums Is Not in Question; Rums Are True to Age Claims

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Dec. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- "The integrity of Angostura's international branded rums is not under audit," says Mrs. Genevieve Jodhan, CEO Acting of Angostura Holdings Ltd. "All our international branded rum products are aged and meet international standards."

The company is ISO certified, which allows its products to enter export markets. In addition to this, Angostura uses the official standard for Caribbean Rums - the West Indian Rum Producers Association's (WIRSPA) Authentic Caribbean Rum marquee for all its branded aged rums, guaranteeing age claims made.

Angostura's mission is to bring the "Spirit of Trinidad and Tobago " to every customer experience.

" to every customer experience. Headquartered in Laventille, Trinidad , the company currently employs 330 people.

, the company currently employs 330 people. Angostura is considered a Trinidadian treasure, world renowned for its Angostura ® aromatic bitters, rums and Angostura ® Lemon Lime and Bitters.

aromatic bitters, rums and Angostura Lemon Lime and Bitters. The company exports it rum and bitters brands to more than 170 countries in the world.

The House of Angostura®, distinguished by its excellence, has been recognized over the centuries by being granted Royal Warrants of Appointment to the royal households of Great Britain , Prussia, Spain and Sweden as suppliers of Angostura®, aromatic bitters.

