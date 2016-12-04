

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see November results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, the services PMI had a score of 50.5, while the composite came in at 51.3.



Japan also will see November results for its consumer confidence index; in October, the score was 42.3.



China will see November figures for the services and composite indexes from Caixin. In October, the services PMI had a score of 52.4 and the composite was at 52.9.



Australia will release Q3 figures for company operating profits and inventories, and also see November numbers for the inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Performance of Service Index from AiG.



In the second quarter, inventories added 0.3 percent and operating profits jumped 6.9 percent. In October, the inflation forecast suggested an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year, while the service index had a score of 50.5.



New Zealand will see November results for the commodity price index from ANZ; in October, the index advanced 0.7 percent.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of the late king's birthday; they will re-open on Tuesday.



