

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced data from the positive, pivotal Phase III GALLIUM study that compared Gazyva (obinutuzumab) plus chemotherapy followed by Gazyva alone head-to-head against Rituxan (rituximab) plus chemotherapy followed by Rituxan alone for people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma.



At a pre-planned interim analysis in May 2016, an independent data monitoring committee determined that the study met its primary endpoint early. The results showed Gazyva-based treatment reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival; PFS, as assessed by investigator) by 34 percent compared to Rituxan-based treatment (HR=0.66; 95% CI 0.51-0.85, p=0.0012). Median PFS was not yet reached. Adverse events with either Gazyva or Rituxan were consistent with those seen in previous studies.



GALLIUM is the third positive Phase III study for Gazyva, following the CLL11 study in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and the GADOLIN study in patients with indolent (slow-growing) non-Hodgkin's lymphoma whose disease progressed during or within six months of prior Rituxan-based therapy. The results of the GALLIUM study will be submitted to health authorities around the world for approval consideration.



