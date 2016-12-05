I-Promotions Limited, a leading marketing agency based in Malta, is pleased to announce that it is accepting bid for its Casino.cn domain name, which the company has held since 2010.

A record-breaking domain name for a rapidly emerging market

China's continued rapid economic growth and booming consumer market has made .cn domain names highly sought after by companies and investors alike, keen to utilize the ongoing emergence of China's online-savvy, highly connected consumer class to generate handsome returns.

I-Promotions expects demand for this domain name to be high, anticipating that the successful bid will beat the previous record set for the sale of a .cn domain name sale, set by Game.cn in January 2014.

Given the popularity of gambling in general and casino especially both in China and across the Chinese-speaking world, Casino.cn comes with a huge amount of potential as both a marketing tool, and as a revenue generator in its own right.

A domain name with potential

I-Promotions is accepting bids for Casino.cn effective immediately, with bidding set to close at 23:59 (GMT+8) on 1 January 2017. Interested parties may register their interest by contacting I-Promotions directly using the contact details below, and should include the following:

Initial bid amount

Contact name

E-mail address

Telephone number

An I-Promotions representative will then contact them during the process.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161204005015/en/

Contacts:

I-Promotions Limited

John Mayer

info@ipromotionsltd.com

Tel. +356 2122 6365

Fax +356 2124 9292