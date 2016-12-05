

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has resigned after suffering a defeat in a referendum over his plan to reform the constitution, according to reports.



Renzi reportedly said he took responsibility for the outcome. He said the No camp must now make clear proposals.



Early indications have the Yes vote at 39-43% and the No at 57-61%.



The referendum was regarded as a barometer of anti-establishment sentiment in Europe.



The vote asked about plans to streamline parliament but it was widely seen as a chance to register discontent with the prime minister.



Populist parties supported a No vote.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX