

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) is in the final stages of negotiations to buy European automotive lighting company ZKW for up to $1 billion. A basic deal could be hammered out by mid-December, Nikkei reported.



ZKW's main products are energy-efficient light-emitting diode headlights capable of illumination at great distances. The company, founded in 1938, has a global workforce of about 7,500 with research and production sites in areas including Europe, the U.S., China and India. It supplies leading Western automakers such as General Motors, with sales for 2016 seen at roughly 900 million euros.



