

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 51.8.



That's up from 50.5 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output at services firms climbed at the fastest rate since January, while input price inflation accelerated to a two-year high.



The report also showed that the composite index climbed to 52.0, up from 51.3 in October.



