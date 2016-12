BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a PMI score of 53.1.



That's up from 53.4 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The survey also showed that the composite index was unchanged at 52.9.



