Chengdu's MICE Industry Set to Take Off

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th China Meetings Industry Convention (CMIC2016), jointly organized by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development (BMCTD) and the China Convention/Exhibition/Event Society (CCEES), was held in Beijing recently. The conference recognized cities, organizations and individuals for their outstanding achievements in the meetings, travel incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector. Several Chinese cities, among them, Chengdu, Qingdao, Kunming, Haikou and Xiamen, were awarded the title of "Most Innovative International MICE City of 2016".

Newly constructed venues, such as the Western China International Expo Center and the Chengdu Century City New International Convention & Exhibition Center, will become operational in 2017, putting the city in the enviable position of having two major locations to choose from for large MICE events. The city's MICE industry is poised to take off.

The Chengdu Century City New International Convention & Exhibition Center is equipped to host more than 100 events annually, further helping Chengdu reestablish its image as a popular international MICE destination.

Wang Xin, Deputy Director of the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Exposition and Vice Chairman of CCPIT Chengdu Sub-council, said that as one of key cities in China, Chengdu features ease of accessibility and excellent airport facilities. Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport is China's fourth largest airport in terms of throughput capacity and a second facility, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, is under construction. The city is a popular global tourism destination with comprehensive urban infrastructure and facilities. Designated by UNESCO as a World City of Gastronomy, Chengdu also is one of the key high-tech industrial bases, commerce and logistics centers and integrated transportation hubs in China, collectively laying a solid foundation for the development of Chengdu's MICE industry.

In 2010, the municipal government of Chengdu focused on and enhanced efforts in boosting development of the MICE industry by establishing the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Exposition and rolling out favorable policies. The government also gave strong support to investors who put money into Chengdu's MICE industry, government services and promotional campaigns. The government also partnered with the city's leading universities and colleges in a move to enhance communication with international conferences and exhibitions organizers and invite them to host international events in Chengdu. The steps contributed to Chengdu's increasingly strong competence as a MICE destination.

Western China International Expo Center will complement Chengdu's existing MICE venues, making the city an ideal choice for hosting both large and small-scale events during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020). The development of the MICE industry in Chengdu is on track to further accelerate.