

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is lower on Monday amid worries about political and economic uncertainty in Europe after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he will resign after proposed constitutional reforms were rejected in a referendum.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 103.59 points or 0.56 percent to 18,322.49, off a low of 18,286.02 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is down 0.2 percent and Canon is losing 0.6 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent and Toshiba is advancing more than 1 percent.



Panasonic is in the final stages of negotiations to buy European automotive lighting company ZKW for up to $1 billion, the Nikkei reported.



Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent and Softbank is edging up than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is rising almost 7 percent, while Sumco Corp and Yahoo Japan are advancing almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, DeNA Co. is losing more than 4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is down more than 3 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is lower by more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, with a PMI score of 51.8. That's up from 50.5 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Friday in choppy trading following the release of better-than-expected U.S. jobs data for November, though the annual rate of wage growth slowed. Traders were also reluctant to make significant moves ahead of an Italian referendum of an overhaul of the country's legislature on Sunday.



While the Dow dipped 21.51 points or 0.1 percent to 19,170.42, the Nasdaq edged up 4.55 points or 0.1 percent to 5,255.65 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.87 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,191.95.



The major European markets ended lower on Friday, but off their worst levels. The French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Friday, surging 12 percent during the week. WTI oil for January delivery gained $0.62 or 1.2 percent to settle at $51.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX