China Xiniya Fashion Limited (NYSE: XNY) ("Xiniya" or the "Company"), a leading provider of men's business casual apparel in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders on Tuesday December 20, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Beijing time. The meeting will be held at the Company's office at 2nd Floor, 90 An Ling Er Road, Xiamen City, Fujian Province, People's Republic of China, 361010.

The notice of the annual general meeting of shareholders is available on the Company's website at http://www.corpasia.net/us/XNY/irwebsite/index.php.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management.

Shareholders and ADS holders may obtain a copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, from our website at http://www.corpasia.net/us/XNY/irwebsite/index.php, or by e-mailing to the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Chee Jiong Ng, at ngcheejiong@xiniya.com.



About China Xiniya Fashion Limited

Xiniya is a leading provider of men's business casual apparel in China. The Company designs men's business casual and business formal apparel and accessories, which are marketed under the Xiniya brand, and sells through its distributors and retail network. Its products are sold to consumers at over 300 authorized retail outlets owned and managed by third parties located in 20 provinces, four autonomous regions, and four municipalities in China. This retail network focuses on second and lower-tier cities, where increasing affluence has led to an improvement in living standards and where most international men's apparel brands do not have a significant presence. The Company's target consumers are male working professionals in China between the ages of 25 and 45 who seek fashionable clothing to suit their working and lifestyle needs. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.xiniya.com.

For additional information, please contact:

China Xiniya Fashion Limited

Mr. Chee Jiong Ng

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +86 1365 5939 932

Email: ngcheejiong@xiniya.com

