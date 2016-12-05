Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Dec 5, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has developed new-grade products to be added to the lineup of its high-purity solvents, "Solfine" series, and decided to install a new purification plant to produce the new-grade products at its Tokuyama Plant in Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. Today SDK had a ceremony for inaugurating construction of the new plant. Construction of the new purification plant will be completed in May 2017, and SDK will start commercial operation of the new plant in June 2017.The new-grade products are super-high-purity solvents developed by upgrading purity of existing high-purity solvents which SDK sells under the trade name of "Solfine." SDK is already selling high-purity solvents mainly as cleaning agents to be used in manufacturing processes of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels and semiconductor integrated circuits. SDK will offer the new-grade super-high-purity solvents mainly as solvents for photoresist for the manufacture of semiconductor integrated circuits.Photoresist is used as a key material in a manufacturing process of semiconductor integrated circuits, and is now required to have extremely high quality in accordance with the progress in the degree of integration of semiconductor integrated circuits. Therefore, solvents, which account for 90% of the weight of photoresist, are also required to have higher quality than before. Though SDK had been selling solvents mainly as cleaning agents, the Company had also been studying technology and plant design for production of super-high-purity solvents to be used as solvents for photoresist. This time, SDK achieved a measure of success in test-production of super-high-purity solvents, and then decided to install a new purification plant to produce the new products.Utilizing the new plant, SDK will start to produce cyclohexanone and several other solvents of super-high purity, and then increase the number of varieties of solvents produced after grasping the trends of the market and need of customers. SDK will ship those new products not only with conventional small-sized or middle-sized containers, but also with tank lorries, with which it was formerly difficult to maintain quality of solvents. SDK will secure stable supply of solvents for photoresist through in-house purification and analysis, and provide quality assurance by itself.SDK is already providing various industries with inorganic/organic solvent used as cleaning agents under the trade name of "Solfine" series. Through development of the new-grade solvents and stable supply of high-quality products, SDK will strengthen its Solfine business for electronics applications, and continue meeting customers' expectations.Press release: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/news/15030/16278.htmlAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gasses and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.