

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday amid worries about political and economic instability in Europe after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he will resign following his defeat in a constitutional reform referendum on Sunday. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister John Key also unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday.



The Australian market is declining. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 42.20 points or 0.78 percent to 5,401.80, off a low of 5,387.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 41.50 points or 0.75 percent to 5,461.10.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is edging up 0.04 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is edging lower by almost 0.1 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.3 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent, Oil Search is down more than 1 percent and Santos is declining 0.5 percent despite the increase in crude oil prices Friday.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent as gold prices rose on Friday.



The editor-in-chief of The Age, Mark Forbes, has resigned pending the outcome of an investigation by Fairfax Media into allegations of sexual harassment against him. Shares of Fairfax Media are losing more than 1 percent.



Energy utility operator Duet Group has confirmed it received an indicative and conditional A$7.3 billion takeover offer from Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure. Duet Group's shares are gaining more than 14 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the service industry in Australia continued to expand in November and at a faster rate, with a service PMI score of 51.1. That's up from 50.5, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The latest survey from TD Securities showed that consumer prices in Australia are forecast to have risen 1.5 percent on year in November. That's unchanged from the 1.5 percent reading in October.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is rising against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7452, compared to US$0.7406 on Friday.



The Japanese market is lower amid worries about political and economic uncertainty in Europe. In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 103.59 points or 0.56 percent to 18,322.49, off a low of 18,286.02 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is down 0.2 percent and Canon is losing 0.6 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent and Toshiba is advancing more than 1 percent. Panasonic is in the final stages of negotiations to buy European automotive lighting company ZKW for up to $1 billion, the Nikkei reported.



Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent and Softbank is edging up than 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is rising almost 7 percent, while Sumco Corp and Yahoo Japan are advancing almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, DeNA Co. is losing more than 4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is down more than 3 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is lower by more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, with a PMI score of 51.8. That's up from 50.5 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand and Taiwan are also lower, while Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Friday in choppy trading following the release of better-than-expected U.S. jobs data for November, though the annual rate of wage growth slowed. Traders were also reluctant to make significant moves ahead of an Italian referendum of an overhaul of the country's legislature on Sunday.



While the Dow dipped 21.51 points or 0.1 percent to 19,170.42, the Nasdaq edged up 4.55 points or 0.1 percent to 5,255.65 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.87 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,191.95.



The major European markets ended lower on Friday, but off their worst levels. The French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Friday, surging 12 percent during the week. WTI oil for January delivery gained $0.62 or 1.2 percent to settle at $51.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



