Medical Robotics Market to Grow at 21.43% CAGR by 2021F, Surgical Robots Drives the Growth Compared to Other Segments

Medical Robots Market is growing steadily on account of the rising number old people, neurological related diseases, such as stroke, etc. and is gaining prominence among both adult and aged population. Rising adoption of medical robots among the population along with the growing focus on positive outcomes of procedures has led to the growth of medical robot market.

Strategic Recommendations listed in this report are Increase Penetration in Emerging Markets and R&D Scope to Be Increased.

Among the segments, the market is expected to be driven by Surgical Robots on account of technological improvement leading to higher success rates among the patients.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

Telepresence robot device markets at $825 million in 2015 are anticipated to reach $7 billion by 2022 as next generation robotic devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage remote presence. The robotic platform will be extended to include grippers and cameras of all types, sensors and sophisticated navigation software.

The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis including units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as a detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success, challenges, and strategies in each segment and sub-segment. The report covers markets for security, law enforcement, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and business telepresence.

Market Leaders are InTouch, Double Robotics, Mantaro, Vgo, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, QuinetiQ, Lockheed Martin, SDR, iRobot, Kongsberg, Telerob and RecanRobotics

Market Participants are Anybots, Dimaa Network Services LTD (DNS), DJI, Double Robotics, GlobalMed, iRobot, Inbot Technology PadBot, Intouch, Mantaro, Orbis Robotics, QinetiQ, Rbot, ReconRobotics, Revolve Robotics, Robosoft, Robotex, Suitable Technologies, TechnoRobot, VGo and Vsee.

