Asia Plantation Capital Berhad Proudly Confirms Status as a Bioeconomy Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- As leaders in the field of sustainable plantation management and agarwood production, Asia Plantation Capital Berhad -- the Malaysian arm of the APC Group -- is proud to confirm that its project, 'Production and Commercialisation of High-value Agarwood-based Products' has been approved as a Bioeconomy Transformation Programme (BTP) 'trigger project' by the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation Sdn Bhd.

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20161205/8521607926

The Bioeconomy Transformation Programme (BTP) is a platform provided by the Malaysian government for the private sector to channel and maximise commercial opportunities in bio-based industries. Through the BTP, the Malaysian government and leading industry players work in tandem to set national goals for the application of biotechnology in agriculture production, industrial manufacturing and health. This is achieved by establishing and putting in place the infrastructure and conditions that are required to develop the relevant mechanisms, and to ensure that policy is sufficiently flexible to respond to new opportunities.

Asia Plantation Capital has proven itself to be a pioneer and innovator in the sustainable plantation sector, and its Scientific Advisory Board, working alongside a team of researchers, has evolved technologies -- many of which have been patented -- to ensure that the once endangered species of Aquilaria tree is now flourishing in the wild and continuing to produce one of nature's most precious substances.

The products made from the trees on Asia Plantation Capital's estates have full CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) approval and certification -- a testament to the fact that the company is passionate about its role in not only making sure that there are agarwood supplies around for future generations, but also that products are sourced ethically and sustainably.

The APC Group's 'from soil, to oil, to you' story is a perfect example of a vertically integrated business model, in which control at each and every link of the supply chain ensures the known provenance of an extremely valuable commodity, as well as the highest product quality. All of this is achieved with an attendant respect and care for the environment. APC's recent approval by Bioeconomy Corporation as one of the BTP's trigger projects is due to the shared values and ethos of the two entities.

Although operating privately since 2002, Plantation Capital was officially established in 2008 in the UK, before incorporation as Asia Plantation Capital in Sri Lanka in 2009, followed by Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. With a workforce of more than 2,000 people and over 160 plantations globally, the company is now expanding its portfolio of forestry products to include bamboo and teak.

Notes for Editors

For further information, please contact:-

Zaahira Muhammad

Senior PR & Marketing Executive

Email: zaahira@asiaplantationcapital.com

Office: +6012-203-5344

About Asia Plantation Capital Berhad

Asia Plantation Capital Berhad in Malaysia is currently investing heavily in the Malaysian plantation sector, developing new plantations and factories for the production of agarwood (gaharu) and other associated products for the international export markets. The company has further strengthened its presence in Malaysia by moving its headquarters to downtown Kuala Lumpur, a year after opening Southeast Asia's biggest agarwood processing factory and distillery in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The Asia Plantation Capital Group is a multi-award-winning, sustainable plantation operator and management company, with projects across four continents, and a global workforce in excess of 2,000. A market leader in the industry, its Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of leading academics from various countries (China, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates), who have, between them, developed and patented industry-leading technologies and systems.

With a focus on commercial plantation projects and vertically integrated businesses that offer a combination of commercial, environmental and community benefits, Asia Plantation Capital has created a successful and dynamic 'triple bottom line' company.

About Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation Sdn Bhd

Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (Bioeconomy Corporation) is the leading economic development agency for the bio-based industry in Malaysia. Bioeconomy Corporation is under the purview of Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and is owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and Federal Lands Commissioner, providing support, facilitation and advisory services for bio-based and life sciences companies in Malaysia.

Bioeconomy Corporation has been facilitating the development of BioNexus Status companies in Malaysia. BioNexus Status is an accreditation given to international and Malaysian bio-based companies that qualify them for fiscal incentives, grants and guarantees administered by Bioeconomy Corporation.

Bioeconomy Corporation is also the implementation agency for the Bioeconomy Transformation Programme (BTP), which is a platform provided by the Malaysian government for the private sector to channel and maximise commercial opportunities in bio-based industries. The BTP is designed as a Transformation Programme based on biotechnology's potential to cut across various industries and transform Malaysia into a high income, inclusive and sustainable nation.

Through the BTP and the facilitation of BioNexus Status companies, the society and nation will benefit from bioeconomy via the breakthroughs in agricultural productivity, discoveries in healthcare and the adoption of sustainable industrial processes, thus enriching our society and nation through wealth creation besides securing our future. For further information, visit www.bioeconomy.my