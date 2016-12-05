At the request of Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ), 556575-8371, Smart Eye Aktiebolag shares will be traded on First North as from December 7, 2016.



Short name: SEYE --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9,910,892 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009268279 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128635 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556575-8371 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------



