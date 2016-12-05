5 December 2016 Announcement No. 70/2016



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced a buy-back programme of up to DKK 650m in its company announcement No. 67/2016. The buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



This buy-back programme is part of an overall buy-back programme of a total of DKK 1,450m, until 17 February 2017, approved by the DFSA.



Before 23 February 2017, Topdanmark apply for DFSA-approval of the additional buy-back of DKK 200m, due to the upgrade. Accordingly, execution of the buy-back should take place in 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 14 November 2016, shares at a value of DKK 1,000m were bought back, of the total DKK 1,450m share buy-back programme.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 28 November to 2 December 2016:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 28 November 2016 40,000 177.89 7,115,600 29 November 2016 47,000 177.87 8,359,890 30 November 2016 49,000 177.89 8,716,610 1 December 2016 49,000 177.28 8,686,720 2 December 2016 48,000 176.50 8,472,000 Total accumulated in the period 233,000 177.47 41,350,820 Total accumulated under the buy-back 6,485,840 1,126,800,133 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 7,155,000 shares, corresponding to 7.53% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



