

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Japanese yen declined against its major opponents in early European trading on Monday.



The yen declined to 114.02 against the greenback, 112.66 against the franc, 81.02 against the kiwi and 85.65 against the loonie, from its early 5-day highs of 112.87, 110.94, 80.12 and 84.59, respectively.



The yen weakened to a 7-1/2-month low of 84.95 against the aussie and a 4-day low of 144.99 against the pound, off its early 6-day high of 83.78 and a 5-day high of 142.51, respectively.



The yen dropped to 120.99 against euro, reversing from its early 6-day high of 118.72.



The yen is likely to find support around 116.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 125.00 against the euro, 148.5 against the pound, 88.00 against the aussie, 84.00 against the kiwi and 88.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX