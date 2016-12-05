

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian shares fell on Monday as concerns over Italy's future in the euro-region overshadowed positive data from China, Japan and Australia. Worries related to Italy's banking sector deepened after Italian voters rejected constitutional reform in a referendum Sunday, triggering the resignation of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who had staked his political career on the result.



China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 39.13 points or 1.21 percent to 3,204.71 after China's top securities regulator sharply criticized the practice of using borrowed funds to build stakes in companies. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 59 points or 0.26 percent at 22,505 despite the long-awaited Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect becoming a reality.



Investors ignored the latest survey from Caixin which showed growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 16-month high in November. The Nikkei Hong Kong PMI also rose slightly to 49.5 in November from 48.2 in October.



Japan's benchmark index Nikkei fell 151.09 points or 0.82 percent to 18,274.99, its lowest level in nearly two weeks, on concerns about political and economic uncertainty in Europe. The broader Topix index slid 0.75 percent to 1,466.96.



Banks and property developers led the decliners, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mitsui Fudosan falling over 2 percent each. Mobile internet company DeNA, which suspended most of its information websites last week, slumped 5.6 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, with a PMI score of 51.8. Separately, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed that a gauge of Japan's consumer confidence declined for the second straight month in November to the weakest level in six months.



Australian shares fell sharply, dragged down by banks and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 43.60 points or 0.80 percent to 5,400.40, the lowest level in two weeks, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 44.60 points or 0.81 percent lower at 5,458.



The big four banks fell over 1 percent each while energy majors Origin Energy, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum lost 1-2 percent. Shares of Fairfax Media shed 1.8 percent as the editor-in-chief of The Age, Mark Forbes, resigned pending the outcome of an investigation by the company into allegations of sexual harassment against him.



Duet Group soared 16.6 percent after Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings made an A$7.3 billion ($5.44 billion) bid for the Australian energy utility operator. On the economic front, reports on services sector, consumer prices and job advertisements painted a mostly positive picture of the economy.



Seoul shares edged lower as the 'no' vote in the Italian referendum on constitutional reforms pushed the euro zone towards a fresh crisis. The benchmark Kospi dropped 7.25 points or 0.37 percent to 1,963.36.



New Zealand's NZX-50 index dropped 50.14 points or 0.73 percent to 6,854.71 as Prime Minister John Key unexpectedly announced his resignation, saying he was never a 'career politician' and it was the 'right time' to go after eight years in the job.



India's Sensex was moving up 0.4 percent even as data from Markit Economics showed the country's services sector activity dived into contraction in November following the government's surprise move to withdraw high denomination banknotes.



Singapore's Straits Times index was gaining half a percent. The private sector in Singapore continued to expand in November, and at an accelerated rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed with a PMI score of 52.8, up sharply from 50.5 in October.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up half a percent and Malaysian shares were marginally higher while the Taiwan Weighted shed 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks ended Friday's lackluster session on a mixed note after the latest jobs report reinforced expectations that the Fed is on course to raise rates at its next meeting later this month. The Dow slid 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 inched up marginally.



The Labor Department's closely-watched jobs report showed that non-farm payroll employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in November following a downwardly revised increase of 142,000 jobs in October.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 170,000 jobs compared to the addition of 161,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent in October but the annual rate of wage growth slowed to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX