

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's services PMI for November. Thereafter, final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final PMI data.



Ahead of these reports, the euro advanced against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0647 against the greenback, 121.42 against the yen, 0.8364 against the pound and 1.0780 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



