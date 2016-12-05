

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks look set to open higher on Monday as markets seemed to take Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation in their stride. The broader financial market reaction to the 'No' vote in the Italian referendum on constitutional reform has, so far, been relatively muted.



While Asian stocks closed mostly lower despite positive Chinese data, European equities shook off a listless start to trade mostly higher.



The major averages in Germany, France and the U.K. are currently up between 0.4 percent and 1.5 percent, while the Italian MIB index is down half a percent in choppy trade.



Several economic reports released today painted a positive picture of the world economy, helping investors shrug off the outcome of the Italian constitutional referendum.



The euro recovered all of its overnight losses after survey results from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 11 months in November.



Eurozone retail sales rebounded in October after falling for two straight months and a gauge of British service sector activity hit a 10-month high in November, while Chinese service sector activity expanded at the quickest rate in 16 months. Service sector activity in Japan and Australia also expanded at a faster pace last month.



Closer home, investors are eying a slew of data on service sector activity, international trade, labor productivity and consumer sentiment this week for further confirmation that policymakers are on track to raise rates this month.



Today's economic calendar includes the Markit services purchasing managers index for November, the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index and speeches by Federal Reserve officials William Dudley, Charles Evans and James Bullard.



On the earnings front, AutoZone, Toll Costco, H&R Block and Ciena are among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.



In corporate news, Apple has acknowledged for the first time that it is working on technology to develop self-driving cars.



President-elect Donald Trump tweeted on Friday night that Rexnord Corp., a maker of industrial machinery parts and drainage equipment, intends to shift a bearings plant and its 300 jobs from Indiana to Mexico.



U.S. stocks ended Friday's lackluster session on a mixed note after the latest jobs report reinforced expectations that the Fed is on course to raise rates at its next meeting later this month. For the week, the Dow inched up 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq plunged by 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 slumped 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX