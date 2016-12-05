TORONTO, ON and TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) (TSX: BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott") announced that its CEO Jerry Fowden received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2016 National Category Award for Retail and Consumer Products. Now in its 30th year, the award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Mr. Fowden was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at EY's Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, CA on November 19.

"Since I became CEO at Cott, we have seen significant changes in the beverage market as consumers have become increasingly health conscious. In response to these changes we developed a strategy to diversify Cott towards a lower risk, higher margin business focused on better for you beverages and healthy hydration," commented Jerry Fowden, Cott's Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased to be recognized for Cott's achievements and success and I want to thank all of our employees, Board of Directors and shareholders for their work and support over the last few years," continued Mr. Fowden.

About Cott Corporation

Cott is a diversified beverage company with the largest volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry, a leader in custom coffee roasting and blending of iced tea for the U.S. foodservice industry, and one of the world's largest producers of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. Our platform reaches over 2.3 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

