CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- WePow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, today announced a new integration with SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success Company. Through this global partnership, WePow's video interviewing solutions are available to SmartRecruiters' clients via its talent acquisition apps Marketplace.

"To recruit successfully, employers must provide a fast and effective interviewing process that breaks down the barriers of time and location while addressing the always-on mobile expectations of today's candidates, recruiters and hiring managers," said Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow.

As part of the SmartRecruiters marketplace, WePow's solutions are available to employers looking to bring hiring teams and talent closer together, automate administrative tasks and create simple frameworks for better decision making.

"We are thrilled to join the SmartRecruiters platform, which will enable more employers to streamline and enhance their recruiting practices," Udom added.

With pre-recorded video interviews, users can create and send structured interviews to multiple candidates simultaneously, improving efficiencies and creating engaging candidate experiences. Additionally, through WePow's live video interviewing option, employers can schedule and conduct real-time, face-to-face video interviews. By using WePow's iOS and Android apps, corporate recruiters can interview candidates and collaborate anywhere at any time.

WePow's solutions also enable SmartRecruiters clients to collaborate and communicate with recruiting teams and hiring managers, while eliminating redundancies in data entry and processing. Incorporating their employer brand and current resources into WePow's video interviewing platform means users can better convey their employer brand, turning candidates who might also be customers into brand ambassadors who further help their recruiting efforts.

"As hiring becomes more difficult, the use of mobile and video technology in the recruiting process, such as that offered by WePow, enables companies and candidates to connect like never before," said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. "Demonstrated by its innovative solutions, it is clear that WePow shares our commitment to helping recruiting teams operate more strategically and create a better hiring experience for all involved. We are excited to offer WePow to our clients so they can accelerate well-informed hiring decisions."

Additional information about the WePow integration with SmartRecruiters can be accessed at: https://marketplace.smartrecruiters.com/product/wepow/.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters' Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance organizations for making the best hires. It has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud platform with an open marketplace for 3rd party recruitment services. Unlike the first generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience, hiring managers actually want to use the product, and recruiters love us because we make their jobs easier. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Atlassian, Equinox, and Alcoa use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage.

For more information, follow us at @SmartRecruiters, on LinkedIn or on https://www.smartrecruiters.com.

About WePow

Hundreds of organizations rely on WePow's video interviewing platform to hire right. Learn more about how WePow can help your organization improve selection, reduce time to hire and save money. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.