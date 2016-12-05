CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- ArrowStream, Inc., ("ArrowStream") a supply chain innovator that combines expertise in data science and analytics to improve the way supply chains perform, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected ArrowStream as a recipient of the 2016 SDCE Green Supply Chain Award. This year's ninth-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"Our honorees are showing that the bottom line and corporate responsibility are not mutually exclusive," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This has been increasingly evident over the past few years and is relatively clear with the large number of entries we received this year -- almost 200 -- for our annual green awards. Sustainability has, for these companies, become a key part of their supply chain strategies."

"Our goal is to honor those companies in our annual awards and credit them with the recognition they deserve," Garrett adds. "They have recognized the need for supply chain sustainability, something that's not always easy to do."

One of ArrowStream's flagship products, Crossbow, creates a more efficient, target-driven inbound supply chain for foodservice distributors, delivering greater sustainability and advanced savings strategies. By aligning daily purchasing and logistics decision-making, Crossbow reveals freight consolidation opportunities that were previously inaccessible, ultimately reducing inbound transportation miles and costs.

"Delivering software solutions that make a positive impact to both the bottom line and the environment is a guiding principle for product development at ArrowStream," said Bill Michalski, Chief Solutions Officer at ArrowStream. "We take great pride in being recognized for our efforts in making the food supply chain more sustainable and thank Supply & Demand Chain Executive for naming ArrowStream as a recipient of the Green Supply Chain Award for a fourth year."

About ArrowStream

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, ArrowStream is the first company to develop innovative solutions that address both inbound logistics and supply chain management, optimizing powerful data to provide unprecedented levels of transparency, control and actionable insight. ArrowStream has been serving the food industry for over 16 years, combining proven supply chain expertise with data science and analytics to help clients rethink and optimize their supply chains. Industry leaders nationwide trust ArrowStream to proactively manage their supply chains, dealing with issues well in advance of impact. For more information on ArrowStream, please visit arrowstream.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at SDCExec.com.

