WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - December 05, 2016) - The Besen Group, an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington, DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, partners with Consumer Technology Association (CTA)' to present "New Faces of Mobile Communications" on January 6 2017 from 11:30am to 12:30pm with the Mobile and Wireless track at CES ® 2017.

Session Description: With the increasing number of Wi-Fi hotspots and homespots, cable operators and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) are considering launching their mobile services on small cell and Wi-Fi first business models. The Besen Group will present its MVNO case studies on Charter, Republic Wireless and Scratch Wireless.

"We are honored to partner with CTA to present New Faces of Mobile Communications at CES 2017. We will take a closer look at the economics of small cells and Wi-Fi calling technologies for MVNOs," said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. "We will also present our MVNO case studies from Charter Communications, Republic Wireless and Scratch Wireless."

