Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk files for regulatory approval of once-weekly semaglutide in the US and EU for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 December 2016 - Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for semaglutide, a new glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue administered once-weekly, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.
The submission is based on the results from the SUSTAIN clinical trial programme, which included more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes. In the SUSTAIN programme, once-weekly semaglutide was studied in combination with oral-antidiabetic agents and basal insulin. Semaglutide demonstrated statistically significant and sustained blood glucose control compared to sitagliptin, exenatide extended-release, once-daily insulin glargine U100 and placebo. Furthermore, the cardiovascular outcomes trial, SUSTAIN 6, demonstrated a statistically significant cardiovascular risk reduction compared to placebo, as add-on to standard of care in patients with high cardiovascular risk. In addition, semaglutide demonstrated statistically significantly greater reductions in mean body weight versus comparators.
Across the SUSTAIN clinical trial programme, once-weekly semaglutide had a safe and well tolerated profile with the most common adverse event being nausea.
"Achieving blood glucose control, weight loss and reducing the risk of cardiovascular events remains a significant challenge for adults with type 2 diabetes," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "We are excited with this regulatory filing, as results from the SUSTAIN programme show that once-weekly semaglutide has the potential to further improve the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes."
About semaglutide
Semaglutide is a new once-weekly analogue of human GLP-1 that stimulates insulin and suppresses glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, while decreasing appetite and food intake. Novo Nordisk intends to make once-weekly semaglutide available in a prefilled delivery device based on the same technology platform as FlexTouch®.
Read the full announcement (http://hugin.info/2013/R/2061793/773375.pdf)
Further information
|Media:
|Katrine Sperling
|+45 4442 6718
|krsp@novonordisk.com
|Ken Inchausti (US)
|+1 609 786 8316
|kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:mailtokiau@novonordisk.com)
|Investors:
|Peter Hugreffe Ankersen
|+45 3075 9085
|phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com)
|Melanie Raouzeos
|+45 3075 3479
|mrz@novonordisk.com (mailto:mrz@novonordisk.com)
|Hanna Ögren
|+45 3079 8519
|haoe@novonordisk.com (mailto:haoe@novonordisk.com)
|Anders Mikkelsen
|+45 3079 4461
|armk@novonordisk.com (mailto:armk@novonordisk.com)
|Kasper Veje (US)
|+1 609 235 8567
|kpvj@novonordisk.com (mailto:kpvj@novonordisk.com)
Company announcement No 86 / 2016
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire