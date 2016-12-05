

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has confirmed its interest in autonomous vehicle technology, saying it is excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation.



In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA, Steve Kenner, Apple's director of product integrity, said that the tech giant looks forward to collaborating with the regulator and other stakeholders so that the significant societal benefits of automated vehicles can be realized safely, responsibly and expeditiously.



Apple noted in the letter dated November 22 that automated vehicles have the potential to greatly enhance the human experience - to prevent millions of car crashes and thousands of fatalities each year to give mobility to those without.



The tech giant said it uses machine learning to make its products and services smarter, more intuitive and more personal. The company is investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation.



The latter marks Apple's first public statements about its interest in self-driving vehicle technology. Apple's self-driving car project is code-named Project Titan, but the company has never publicly acknowledged that it is working on a self-driving car.



Bloomberg reported in July 2016 that Apple had shifted from building a car to prioritize development of an autonomous-driving system. Media reports in September indicated that Apple laid off several employees and also shut down some elements of Project Titan.



Apple said its letter was in response to the proposed Federal Automated Vehicles Policy, published by the Department of Transportation and the NHTSA. The NHTSA is exploring new regulations for automated vehicles.



Apple believes the proposed Federal Automated Vehicles Policy will be fundamental to ensuring the safety and public acceptance of automated vehicles, while providing a flexible path for innovation.



'It is vital that those developing and deploying automated vehicles follow rigorous safety principles in design and production. Such principles, should not, however, inhibit companies from making consequential progress, there is no need to comprise safety or innovation,' Apple said.



The tech giant urged the NHTSA to expedite requests for exemption and interpretation as well as petitions for rulemaking in order to best protect the traveling public and keep up with the pace of innovation.



Further, Apple said that 'established manufacturers and new entrants should be treated equally' in order to encourage innovation and promote fair competition.



