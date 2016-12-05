

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Mutual Insurance said it agreed to acquire Ironshore Inc., a premier global specialty lines company, from Fosun International Limited in a deal valued at about $3 billion.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017 pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



Once the transaction is closed, Ironshore will continue to operate with the same management team and brand, but as part of the larger Liberty Mutual organization, which has a focus on growing its specialty lines operations.



Ironshore, which was founded in 2006, had gross premiums written of $2.2 billion in 2015 and is one of the ten largest Excess & Surplus lines insurers in the U.S. The company, which has approximately 800 employees located in 15 countries worldwide, is organized into three operating hubs based in the United States, Bermuda and London.



