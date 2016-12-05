

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation Monday following a referendum on his constitution reform plan was defeated put the country in a political stalemate.



The anti-constitutional reform campaign won the support of around 60 percent voters while there were only 40 percent Yes votes.



Renzi met President Sergio Mattarella to offer his resignation. It is up to the President to decide weather to find a replacement for Renzi or hold elections.



Opposition parties have called fr an early election instead of a caretaker government.



There are concerns the political uncertainty will lead Italy's weak banking sector to a deeper crisis.



