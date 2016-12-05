Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Miscellaneous - High Priority Cherkizovo Group begins exports to Angola 05-Dec-2016 / 15:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Cherkizovo Group begins exports to Angola* *Moscow, Russia - December 5, 2016 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE) (hereinafter 'Cherkizovo', 'the Group' or 'the Company'), Russia's leading meat and feed producer, has dispatched its first shipment of poultry meat to Angola.* The first batch of 54 tons was dispatched from Novorossiysk to Luanda from Cherkizovo's Chicken Kingdom poultry farm in the Lipetsk region, which received its licence to export poultry products earlier this year. The Company employs state-of-the-art technology to meet Angolan market standards by producing smaller broilers of 1.1-1.3 kg and shipping them in frozen form. Andrei Terekhin, head of Cherkizovo Group's export department, commented: 'Cherkizovo Group was one of the first Russian companies in its segment to enter export markets. Export remains a strategic sales channel for the company as it creates additional growth opportunities. The Near East, Middle East and Africa remain our priority markets and we plan to expand our presence in these markets and beyond.' Cherkizovo Group is one of the leaders in the domestic market by both the quality and biological safety of its products. The Company is already exporting its poultry products to countries in the north and east of Africa, as well as to the Middle East. *For more information please visit *www.cherkizovo.com [1] *or contact* *Cherkizovo Group* *Dmitry Yakovlev* IR Manager +7 (495) 660 2440 ext. 15962 d.yakovlev@cherkizovo.com [2] *FTI Consulting* Anton Karpov +7 (495) 795 0623 anton.karpov@fticonsulting.com [3] *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group *isthe largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses 8 full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, 6 meat processing plants, 9 feed mills and more than 140,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2015, Cherkizovo Group produced more than 825,000 tons of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term sales growth. The Company's consolidated revenue reached RUB 77.0 bn in 2015.

December 05, 2016 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT)