In 2016, for the first time, the top five finalists in 17 different Products of the Year technology categories were selected by CRN editors, while solution providers themselves rated those finalists to determine the winner. The Channel Company surveyed solution provider partners working with each of the finalists, asking them to rate the products on Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Demand. The survey garnered over 5,000 responses.

Solution providers considered a number of factors in determining their ratings, including product quality and reliability, technical innovation, ease of integration, potential to drive revenue, and fulfillment of market and customer demands.

"CRN's Products of the Year certainly brings laudable innovations to market, but they represent much more than technical prowess alone," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "These valuable products stand at the intersection of technological excellence, outstanding profit potential and high customer demand. Solution providers will find that our 2016 Products of the Year list serves as a valuable, one-of-a-kind guide to the all-around best new products in today's IT marketplace."

"This is great validation of Unity as a tool to satisfy IT requirements not only for availability and security, but also end user demands for anytime, anywhere access and sharing," said Victoria Grey, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Nexsan. "As a 100 percent channel based company, this is yet another way to underscore our high ratings from customers and continued momentum in this space."

The 2016 Products of the Year will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/poty.

About Nexsan

Nexsan' is leading the way in redefining unified storage. The company has been at the forefront in developing world-class storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of our customers. Nexsan Unity' is the first enterprise-class unified storage solution to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Nexsan Assureon' delivers secure archive storage for the most compliant of industries and our renowned E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centres around the world due to its high performance, reliable, high density storage. Nexsan is headquartered in Campbell, CA. For more information, please visit: www.nexsan.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users.

Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

